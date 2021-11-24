Former Shiawasee County Assistant Prosecutor Charged with Driving Under the Influence

A former Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney is facing possible jail time after coming to work drunk in August.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel investigated the matter, finding Christopher Brown allegedly showed up to work at the beginning of the month under the influence of alcohol. Brown missed an important case, showing up two hours afterwards. He blew a .113 on a Breathalyzer and had a BAC or.143 from a blood test after admitting he had been drinking. The legal limit for driving in Michigan is .08. Police also found two firearms in his vehicle.
Brown is charged with one count of operating under the influence of alcohol and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence. Both are 93 day misdemeanors. He has another court date December 13.