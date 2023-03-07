Former Saginaw Police Officer Pleads No Contest to Assault

(Getty Images)

A former Saginaw police officer will serve a term of probation and must give up his Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) license after pleading no contest to two misdemeanors Monday.

In July 2020, Adam Collier was dispatched to a home where a woman claimed to have been assaulted. A female suspect was arrested. During the arrest, the woman allegedly resisted and Collier punched her once. After taking the woman to the Saginaw County Jail, the woman spat on Collier and he struck her three more times. He was fired shortly after that incident.

Collier was charged with two counts willful neglect of duty and aggravated assault. By giving up his MCOLES license, he is prevented from becoming a police officer in the state of Michigan.