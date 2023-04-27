Former Saginaw Police Officer Gets Probation for Striking Handcuffed Woman

A former Saginaw police officer will no longer be allowed to serve as a cop after a Wednesday sentencing in Saginaw County.

Adam Collier pleaded no contest to charges of willful neglect of duty and aggravated assault, both of which are misdemeanors. Collier struck a 57-year-old handcuffed woman at the Saginaw County Jail on July 11, 2020. Court records indicate the woman spit on Collier prior to the assault. He was also accused of striking her while putting her in the back of a patrol vehicle during her arrest.

Collier was sentenced to 12 months probation. He must perform 100 hours of community service and take an anger management course and has agreed to give up his policing license.