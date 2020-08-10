      Weather Alert

Former Saginaw Hockey Player Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Virginia

Michael Percha
Aug 10, 2020 @ 1:23pm
(source: Saginaw Spirit)

A man who once played hockey for the Saginaw Spirit died Friday, August 7 in a motorcycle accident.

Adam Comrie was in Virginia visiting his mother, according to a news release. Comrie played for the Spirit from 2007-2009, scoring 19 goals with 39 assists. He played for several different teams in multiple leagues throughout his career, most recently having joined the Klagenfurt Athletic Sports Club (EC-KAC) in Austria in 2018. He helped that team to its 31st championship season his first year there, but with the 2019-2020 season cut short, he was between teams.

Comrie was 30 years old.

