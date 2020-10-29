      Weather Alert

Former Saginaw County Substitute Teacher Accused of Sex Crimes

Michael Percha
Oct 29, 2020 @ 7:58am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A man who once taught as a substitute teacher at Freeland High School is facing allegations of criminal sexual conduct from more than a decade ago.

37-year-old Anthony Meyer was recently arrested in St. Joseph and arraigned in Saginaw County Wednesday, October 28 on three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct. A woman reported to Tittabawassee Township police in June she had an inappropriate relationship with Meyer when she was 15 years old between the summer of 2008 and 2009, when Meyer worked for the school. Meyer was also the assistant varsity track coach and was affiliated with youth programming at Life Church in Saginaw.

Meyer is to have no contact with minors. He’s being held on a $225,000 bond.

Popular Posts
President Trump Calls for Review of Delphi Salaried Retiree Pensions
Michigan Healthcare Systems Issue Joint Statement on COVID-19 Policies As Cases Increase Statewide
MidMichigan Children's Museum Now Open
Saginaw City Council to Resume In-Person Meetings
Crime Stoppers Given Recognition for Geo-Fencing Use in Community Policing
Sports News