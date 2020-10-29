Former Saginaw County Substitute Teacher Accused of Sex Crimes
(Alpha Media file photo)
A man who once taught as a substitute teacher at Freeland High School is facing allegations of criminal sexual conduct from more than a decade ago.
37-year-old Anthony Meyer was recently arrested in St. Joseph and arraigned in Saginaw County Wednesday, October 28 on three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct. A woman reported to Tittabawassee Township police in June she had an inappropriate relationship with Meyer when she was 15 years old between the summer of 2008 and 2009, when Meyer worked for the school. Meyer was also the assistant varsity track coach and was affiliated with youth programming at Life Church in Saginaw.
Meyer is to have no contact with minors. He’s being held on a $225,000 bond.