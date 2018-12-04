Former Saginaw County Law Enforcement Leader Starts New Job

Missaukee County Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman administers oath to Sheriff Wilbur Yancer. (Photo courtesy MIssaukee County Sheriff's Office)

Retired Saginaw County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Wilbur Yancer is the new sheriff in northern Michigan’s Missaukee County. Yancer replaces the former sheriff James Bosscher, who retired.

Yancer retired from his Saginaw County position in the law enforcement division in 2008, after serving more than 25-years.

He was previously the undersheriff in the department headquartered in Lake City.

He was sworn in Monday by Missaukee County Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman.

Yancer tabbed Aaron Kearns as his undersheriff.

