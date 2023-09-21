Former Saginaw County Controller to Begin in New Role Monday

The former Saginaw County controller will begin a new job on Monday.

Robert Belleman was fired during a Saginaw County Board of Commissioners meeting on June 20th amid accusations by county employees and elected officials that he created a toxic work environment, a claim Belleman has disputed.

Following that decision, Belleman applied to be the city manager of East Lansing. He was officially selected for the position by the East Lansing City Council last month, and his new contract was finalized during a meeting Tuesday night.

Before his time with Saginaw County, Belleman served as City Manager of Bay City.