Former Priest Sentenced In Sex Abuse Case

A former priest with the Catholic Diocese of Lansing was sentenced to jail time and probation after pleading guilty in April to attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

84-year-old Vincent Delorenzo, formerly of Flint and a priest at the Holy Redeemer Church in Burton, was among the first five priests charged with sex crimes in 2019 by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. According to Nessel’s office, Delorenzo pled guilty to sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy following a service he officiated for the boy’s deceased family member in 1987. In exchange for his guilty plea, two other 1st-degree and three 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct charges were dismissed.

Delorenzo was sentenced to 365 days in jail and five years probation. He must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, undergo sex offender counseling and may have no contact with his victims or any minor.