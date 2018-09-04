Former Priest Enters No Contest Plea To Sexual Assault Charges

Saginaw County prosecutors expect a former Catholic priest will be sentenced to one year in jail after a no contest plea to several sexual assault related charges. Robert DeLand entered his plea in Saginaw County Circuit Court Tuesday, a day before his scheduled trial was to start. No date has been set for his sentencing by Judge Darnell Jackson. He will remain free on bond.

The 71-year-old DeLand will also receive five years probation and must register as a sex offender. He was charged with six felony sexual assaults and providing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.

His victims were three men, ages 17-to-21. The incidents happened at his Saginaw Township condominium and at the Saint Agnes Catholic Church rectory in Freeland.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but considered as such for sentencing purposes.

The Saginaw Catholic Diocese leader, Bishop Joseph Cistone, suspended DeLand from his priestly duties after the criminal charges were filed.