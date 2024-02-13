Former President Trump Asks Supreme Court To Put Off His Election Interference Trial, Claiming Immunity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to extend the delay in his election interference trial and ultimately find him immune from prosecution on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 election loss.

His lawyers filed an emergency appeal with the court on Monday, just four days after the justices heard Trump’s separate appeal to remain on the presidential ballot.

The filing keeps on hold what would be a landmark criminal trial of a former president while the nation’s highest court decides what to do.

The Supreme Court’s decision, and how quickly it acts, could determine whether Trump stands trial in the case before the November election.