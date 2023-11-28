WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Former President Donald Trump Is Set To Return To The Witness Stand In Civil Fraud Trial

By News Desk
November 27, 2023 7:30PM EST
Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel on July 23, 2014, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump plans to testify again next month in his civil fraud trial.

His lawyers said Monday that he will return to the witness stand Dec. 11.

Trump already testified aggressively  earlier this month, when he was called by his adversaries in the lawsuit, the New York attorney general’s office.

This time, the Republican 2024 presidential front-runner’s own lawyers will open the questioning.

They can ask a wider range of queries than they could on cross-examination last time.

The state lawyers claim that Trump and his company misled lenders and insurers by giving them financial statements that greatly inflated his asset values and overall net worth.

The defendants deny wrongdoing.

