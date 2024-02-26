WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Former President Donald Trump Appeals $454 Million Judgement In New York Civil Fraud Case

By News Desk
February 26, 2024 1:06PM EST
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom before the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York. Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a New York appeals court Friday to halt his Manhattan civil fraud trial while they fight a court ruling that calls for dissolving companies that control some of the former president’s most prized assets, including Trump Tower. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has appealed his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment, challenging a judge’s finding that he lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that launched him to stardom and the presidency.

The former president’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Monday, asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 ruling in Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit.

The appeal ensures that the legal fight over Trump’s business practices will persist into the thick of the presidential primary season, and likely beyond, as he seeks to clinch the Republican presidential nomination in his quest to retake the White House.

