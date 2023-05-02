Former officer convicted of aiding George Floyd’s killing

One of the former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd has been found guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter for his role in the killing nearly three years ago. A judge in Hennepin County, Minnesota, issued the ruling for Tou Thao, one of four ex-officers who have faced charges in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, on Monday night.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Thao held back bystanders while his colleagues restrained Floyd.

Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 23, 2021. Julio Cortez / AP

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.