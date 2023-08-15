Former NFL player Alex Collins killed in motorcycle crash

▶ Watch Video: NFL player says Irish dance is the secret to his football success

Former NFL running back Alex Collins was killed in a motorcycle crash in Florida, authorities said. Both his former teams and his agent confirmed the 28-year-old’s death.

Collins, who last played with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, was riding a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K when he crashed into a Chevrolet Suburban SUV on West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday around 10:20 p.m. local time, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the SUV, identified as an adult female, cooperated with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alex Collins last played with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021. Getty Images

Collins was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 and went on to also play with the Baltimore Ravens for multiple seasons before finishing off his NFL career with the Seahawks. The Seahawks posted a statement from Collins’ family announcing his death.

“Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality.”

A statement from the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/XWteHpgM3r — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

The Baltimore Ravens said the organization was mourning his passing and said he was “genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went.” Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said he’ll be remembered for “being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered.”

During one of his standout years with the Ravens, Collins credited Irish dance as the secret to his football success. In 2017, he showed CBS News some of his moves and how he applies Irish dance to football. He met then-12-year-old Carl Tubbs, who says he was bullied because he was studying Irish dance, and gave him encouraging words.

“It makes me feel amazing, it makes me feel like I’m making a difference in someone else’s life,” Collins told “CBS Evening News.”

Collins’ agent, Kelli Masters, said in a statement on Twitter that her “heart is broken.”

“Alex you were so loved by so many. You impacted lives with your joy and positive, caring spirit…and that big smile,” she wrote.