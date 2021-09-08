Former NBA player hospitalized with COVID: “My fight is not done”

Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos has spent the past 10 days hospitalized in an intensive care unit with COVID-19, he announced on Twitter. Ceballos, 52, is asking his friends and family for prayers.

“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my butt,” Ceballos tweeted Monday with a photo of him wearing an oxygen mask. “I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.”

“If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize,” he added. “My fight is not done.”

On August 27, the former NBA star first announced he had contracted COVID-19 on Instagram, forcing him to cancel a scheduled meet and greet. At the time, he told fans he was at home after a hospital visit and was hopeful for a quick recovery.

The Phoenix Suns drafted Ceballos in the second round of the 1990 NBA draft. He spent most of his 11-year career with the Suns but had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons.

In 1995, he made the All-Star team with the Lakers but injury prevented him from competing. After leaving the Heat, he signed to several overseas teams before returning to the states. He also competed on the 30th season of the CBS show “The Amazing Race.”