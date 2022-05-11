Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s mother on high-functioning depression, grief

▶ Watch Video: Cheslie Kryst’s mother on grieving daughter

When former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst would walk into her mother’s house, it was like an announcement.

“All of my other children would come through the front door very quietly and hit the kitchen and might say hello. She would throw that door open and say, “Hi, mom,” her mother, April Simpkins, told “CBS Mornings.”

Her vibrant and bubbly personality instantly brightened the lives of those who were in Kryst’s life.

But that light dimmed after the .