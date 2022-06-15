Former Isabella County Corrections Officer to Stand Trial

An Isabella County judge has ruled there’s enough probable cause to send a former corrections officer to trial for assaulting an inmate in the jail.
Christopher Cluely was charged with two counts of misconduct in office and one count of aggravated assault in October. The charges came after video evidence showed Cluely pushing an inmate several times during a cell transfer in April of 2020. After being pushed to the ground, an x-ray determined the inmate suffered a fractured knee.
Cluley was placed on administrative leave while the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department conducted an internal investigation. The Sheriff’s Department then contacted Michigan State Police, whose Special Investigation Section completed their own investigation and referred the matter to the Department of Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit.
Nessel said the case was the result of that unit scrutinizing Cluley’s conduct “to ensure the oath to protect and serve was not neglected.”