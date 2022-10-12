Former Grand Blanc trustee faces charges

A Grand Blanc business man and former township trustee is facing over a dozen larceny charges in Genesee County.

58-year-old Kenneth Walter Thomas, co-owner of Thomas Appliance was arraigned Monday on 16 counts of larceny by conversion of between $1,000 and $20,000 and one count of larceny by impersonation over $20,000. Charges were filed nearly two years ago in Genesee County District Court. Thomas, who closed his business earlier this year is due back in court on October 20th.

Thomas previously ran as a democratic candidate for the 51st State House in 2014.