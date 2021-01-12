Former Gov. Rick Snyder and Others to be Charged in Flint Water Crisis
FILE--In this Feb. 18, 2016 file photo, Gov. Rick Snyder addresses the media in Flint, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Former Gov. Ricky Snyder and others from his administration will face charges in connection with the Flint Water Crisis, which began during Snyder’s term in office. The Associated Press has released the information after speaking to two people with knowledge of the case, who asked to remain anonymous. Besides Snyder, his former health director is among those who have been told they will be charged.
The City of Flint’s water system was contaminated with lead in 2014, when a switch was made from the Detroit Water System, to the Flint River, as a cost-cutting move while Flint was being run by a state-appointed Emergency Manager. The water was not properly treated, causing lead to leach from the city’s aging pipes and contaminate the water. That led to an outbreak of Legionnaires disease and other health problems, and concern over how it may have affected the city’s children.
Michigan Attorney General scrapped all previous charges involving state officials and restarted the investigation when she took office in 2019.