Former Giuliani associate pleads guilty to campaign finance conspiracy

Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, pleaded guilty Friday in Manhattan federal court to soliciting a political contribution from a foreign national.

Fruman faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on January 21, when he’s scheduled to be sentenced, although the range is 37-46 months, based on sentencing guidelines.

FILE: Igor Fruman, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, exits federal court in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In his allocution, Fruman described the business venture in cannabis that he and his co-defendants embarked on as having “one part of the business plan including donations to government officials in those states.” He added that they had created a draft list with potential names of Democratic and Republican politicians for donations, even though they knew that foreign nationals are barred from making political donations.

“I deeply regret my actions and apologize to the court,” Fruman concluded.

Fruman was initially charged in 2019 with violating a ban on foreign donations in elections, falsifying statements and documents, among other charges.

Fruman and another associate of Giuliani’s, Lev Parnas, allegedly assisted the former president’s personal attorney’s efforts in Ukraine to try to dig up damaging information on Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who was on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are also investigating Giuliani for his dealings in Ukraine and in April investigators executed a search warrant on his home and office.

Parnas participated in the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment investigation while Fruman did not, and the plea agreement he signed with the government does not include a cooperation provision.

A trial is still set for October for co-defendants Parnas and Andry Kukushkin, while David Correia pleaded guilty in October 2020. Fruman will be sentenced in January.