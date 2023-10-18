WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Former Genesee Teacher Sentenced in Sex Abuse Case

By jonathan.dent
October 17, 2023 11:00PM EDT
A retired teacher from Genesee County was sentenced prison time on Monday after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

Officials say 72-year-old Kenneth Gay was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 for crimes allegedly committed in 2015. In July, Gay pleaded no contest to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13. He was sentenced to between 5 and 15 years in prison, and must register as a sex offender

