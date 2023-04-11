Former Genesee County Teacher Heading to Trial for Having Sexual Relationship with Student

A former Burton teacher could spend the rest of his life in prison if he’s convicted on charges stemming from having sex with a student.

54-year-old Jerry Cutting is charged with six counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. An investigation into the acts began after students at at Atherton Community Schools in Burton where Cutting taught informed faculty about the relationship. Police say the acts occurred from the end of the 2021 school year and into the next at the school, at his home and in various hotels in the county.

Cutting has been bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court for trial. A date for the trial is pending.