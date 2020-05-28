Former Detective Sues Tittabawassee Township After Priest’s Sexual Assault Investigation
(Alpha Media file photo)
The firing of a Tittabawassee Township police detective has led to a wrongful termination lawsuit.
Former detective Brian Berg is suing the township and the department police chief Dennis Green, claiming he was fired for refusing to drop an investigation into convicted former Catholic priest Robert DeLand. Berg’s lawsuit claims Green ordered the investigation closed, despite several leads against DeLand.
The lawsuit claims when Berg refused to drop the investigation, he was fired. DeLand was convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in 2018.
Berg is suing for wrongful termination, emotional and economic damages and more.