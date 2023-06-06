Former Cop Gets Probation After Sex Sting Operation

No jail time for a former police officer accused of child sexually abusive activity and possession of child pornography.

45-year-old Todd Barraco was sentenced Monday in Genesee County after pleading guilty to one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Barraco, who served as apart time police officer with the Vassar Police Department and was once the assistant principal of Vassar Public Schools, was arrested in a sting operation in March 2022 by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST). Prosecutors allege he was trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex, but instead found police officers.

Barraco was initially charged with child sexually abusive activity, accosting children for immoral purposes and communicating with others on the internet to commit a crime. In February, prosecutors added 11 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and 11 more counts of using a computer to commit a crime. However, all charges were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea on the one charge. Barraco was sentenced to two years of probation and must pay court costs.