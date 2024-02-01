Former CIA software engineer sentenced to 40 years for espionage, child porn

Former CIA software engineer Joshua Adam Schulte was sentenced to 40 years on espionage and child pornography charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Schulte was convicted in July 2022 of eight federal charges stemming from accusations that he was behind the largest theft of classified information in CIA history.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Schulte “caused untold damage to our national security in his quest for revenge against the CIA for its response to Schulte’s security breaches while employed there.”

