Former Bullock School District Employee Sentenced for Inappropriate Meesages to Minors

A 31-year-old Midland County man was sentenced this month to prison after pleading no contest to sending inappropriate messages to minors over social media.

Last August, Travis O’Keefe was banned from the Bullock Creek School District after allegations arose he was sending messages of a sexual nature to a 15-year-old student athlete outsise the school year. O’Keefe was a maintenance worker and middle school track coach at the time. During the course of an investigation, police also learned O’Keefe was sending similar messages to a 14-year-old student athlete for several months.

O’Keefe entered a no contest plea in June to charges of using a computer or internet to communicate with a minor child to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes. He was sentenced to 20 months to 10 years in prison.