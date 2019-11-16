Former Bay City Woman Missing From Battle Creek
(source: Battle Creek Police Department)
A mother of eight children from Battle Creek has gone missing.
39-year-old Melissa Skutt grew up in Bay City and lived for a time in Midland before moving to Battle Creek. Police say Skutt left her home Wednesday, November 13 around 3:00 a.m,. after leaving her husband a note, which he found later in the morning.
Skutt regularly attends mass and volunteers at Battle Creek and Augusta-area churches. Police believe she is in danger.
Skutt is 5’3″, 130 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a royal blue T-shirt and blue jeans and driving a white 2011 Chevy Cruz with a Michigan license plate number 2-K-Y-M-3-2. Her cell phone has been turned off.
Please call the 911, Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Battle Creek police at 269-966-3322 with any information.