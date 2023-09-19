Former Bay City Public Safety Director Gets New Trial Date

A trial date has been set for the former Bay City Director of Public Safety accused of assault and battery.

Last September, Michael Checcini was suspended after an incident where he allegedly struck 18-year-old Travis Kram with a flashlight outside his apartment building in Uptown Bay City. He announced his retirement the following month and arraigned in January. His trial date, originally scheduled for September 6th has been moved to November 29th.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is handling the case at the request of the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office. Checcini remains out on bond.