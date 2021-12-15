Former Bank Manager Pleads Guilty to Theft of Government Funds, Aggravated Identity Theft

A former branch manager of JPMorgan Chase Bank has pleaded guilty to theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft. Acting U.S. Attorney Saima S. Mohsin announced the plea made by 46-year-old Jeffrey Piecka of Midland.
Piecka was charged with devising and executing a scheme to steal $169,967.63 in government benefits from the bank account of a deceased person. While working at the bank, Piecka conducted a search of open accounts with little account activity. He found an account that was not being used and suspected that the account owner was deceased. He then made changes to the account to gain personal access to it, and started withdrawing large sums of money and paying personal expenses.
Piecka entered into a plea agreement, which includes paying full restitution to the Social Security Administration. A sentencing date will be set by he court.