Former ambassador to Ukraine thinks Ukraine may win its war against Russia

This week, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor joins chief Washington correspondent and “Takeout” host Major Garrett to discuss the war in Ukraine and what Washington can do to assist Kyiv.

Taylor currently serves as vice president, Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

He predicted the Russian invasion will end in victory for Ukraine if its military continues to receive the lethal and non-lethal aid it needs. Taylor believes the Ukrainians will rebuild their country, but they won’t forget Russian brutality.

“Ukrainians hate the Russians for what they’re doing,” Taylor said.

This episode was recorded on May 4, 2022.

