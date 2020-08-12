Forensic Investigation of Dam Failures Moves Forward
(Image Courtesy of Great Lakes Drone Works)
An team of independent investigators will move forward with a forensic evaluation of the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams, plus operations of Secord and Smallwood dams.
All four dams are owned by Boyce Hydro LLC. Boyce is accused of failing to hire an investigative team by July 13 under orders from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The FERC then appointed its own team, independent of both state and federal agencies. The team, with experts in several areas related to the safe and efficient operation of dams, will prepare one report for all four dams.
Boyce Hyrdo filed for bankruptcy July 31, citing ongoing legal proceedings against the state and others. Boyce says the costs of the legal actions has prevented the company from making necessary repairs to the dams and following the engineering orders.