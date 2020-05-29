Foreclosure Protection Extended Under New Executive Order

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-106, which extends the deadline for Michigan residents to pay back taxes and avoid foreclosure on their property during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to June 29, 2020.
“As we slowly and safely begin reopening our economy it’s critical homeowners don’t have to fear losing their home during a global health pandemic,” Whitmer said. “This Executive Order gives homeowners some peace of mind as we continue to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”
Executive Order 2020-106, which takes effect immediately, extends the tax foreclosure deadline to June 29, 2020. The deadline was previously extended from March 31 to May 29, 2020.
