It is that time of year again! The cool is in the air and we are collecting Food For Families in the Great Lakes Bay Region. You can help out by stopping by one of our donation locations and dropping off non-perishable food. These generous locations are local businesses with big hearts! When dropping off your donations, please remember to pick up a copy of the 2018 Listen To the Mrs. Food For Families Brochure! In it, you will find new recipes just waiting to be made for the up coming holidays. Supplies are limited so, please don’t delay!
Check back often, as we are adding new locations! Check to see if there is one close to you or coming close to you!
All donations are collected and distributed by the Salvation Army.
Thank you for supporting Food For Families, from the Salvation Army, and WSGW.
Drop Off Locations:
Reimold Printing
5171 Blackbeak Drive, Saginaw
(off Cardinal Park Drive, behind Anderson Eye Associates on Tittabawassee)
Michigan Sugar: Uptown Building
122 Uptown Dr #300, Bay City
Michigan Sugar Factory Office
725 South Almer St., Caro
Wohlfeil Ace Hardware
5818 State Street, Saginaw
Maytag Stores
3800 Tittabawassee, Saginaw
Kroger Plaza, Frankenmuth
Begick Nursery and Garden Center
5993 West Side Saginaw Road, Bay City
CoPoCo Credit Union Branches
3262 Cabaret Trail, Saginaw
1479 Straits Drive, US10 and Mackinaw, across from McDonalds
4265 Wilder Road, Bay City
Maple Hill Nursery
2672 N. Eastman Road, Midland
Ernie Krygier Service and Appliance Parts
6368 Bay Road, Saginaw
Dan Dan the Mattress Man
802 Ashman, Midland