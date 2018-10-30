It is that time of year again! The cool is in the air and we are collecting Food For Families in the Great Lakes Bay Region. You can help out by stopping by one of our donation locations and dropping off non-perishable food. These generous locations are local businesses with big hearts! When dropping off your donations, please remember to pick up a copy of the 2018 Listen To the Mrs. Food For Families Brochure! In it, you will find new recipes just waiting to be made for the up coming holidays. Supplies are limited so, please don’t delay!

Check back often, as we are adding new locations! Check to see if there is one close to you or coming close to you!

All donations are collected and distributed by the Salvation Army.