Food Drive for “I Support the One Percent” In Saginaw Township
(photo by Art Lewis)
A food drive is being held Wednesday, September 11 for the I Support the One Percent veterans food pantry in Saginaw Township.
The food pantry, located at the Harry W. Browne Airport in Buena Vista Township, began collecting food for military service members who suffer economic hardships five years ago. In honor of the memory of those who lost their lives during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the pantry is hosting an all day food drive at the Kroger grocery store at 4672 State St.
Military members, both active duty and veterans, are assisting the 1% Percent Food Pantry collect the donations. In addition, Kroger is donating $10,000 dollars to the organization to assist in their mission.
Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Anyone wishing to make donations who miss the food drive can do so at the Alpha Media offices, parent company of WSGW, at 1795 Tittabawassee Rd. in Carrollton Township. For more information, visit the I Support the One Percent website.