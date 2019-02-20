Focus on Small Cell Technology https://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/wsgwam-708.mp3 Guests were Veronica Horn, President & CEO of the Saginaw Chamber of Commerce, and David Lewis, President of AT&T-Michigan. They discussed new Small Cell Technologies and it’s future relating to autonomous automobiles. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Focus on @Michigan Sugar Company Focus on @Saginaw On Stage Focus on Soccer Tournament in Saginaw Township this June Focus on @Tall Ships and @Bay Sails Focus on @High Vibe Life for Stress Relief Focus on Habitat for Humanity