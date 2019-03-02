Focus on McLaren Bay Heart and Vascular

 

On Thursday, February 28, the guest on focus was Dr. Yousef Bader, Cardiologist specializing in Interventional and Structural  Cardiology

Bill Hobson was the host for Art Lewis

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Focus on @Midland Business Alliance Focus on @Bay County Women’s Center Focus on@The Stable closing. Focus on State Police Fundraiser for @Special Olympics Focus on@Covenant Glen of Frankenmuth Focus on @Michigan Sugar Company
Comments