Flushing Man Charged with Alleged Distribution of Child Pornography

A 53-year-old man from Flushing has been charged after allegedly distributing child sexually abusive material online.

According to Michigan State Police, Walter Woofenden turned himself in to the court, and was arraigned last Wednesday, May 29, on one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of distribution of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Police encourage parents to teach their children about how to safely use the internet. Resources are available at missingkids.org or at michiganICAC.com.