WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Flushing Man Charged with Alleged Distribution of Child Pornography

By jonathan.dent
June 5, 2024 12:59PM EDT
Share
Flushing Man Charged with Alleged Distribution of Child Pornography
(Getty Images)

A 53-year-old man from Flushing has been charged after allegedly distributing child sexually abusive material online.

According to Michigan State Police, Walter Woofenden turned himself in to the court, and was arraigned last Wednesday, May 29, on one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of distribution of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Police encourage parents to teach their children about how to safely use the internet. Resources are available at missingkids.org or at michiganICAC.com.

Popular Stories

1

Statue and Mural unveiled in Downtown Saginaw
2

Illinois Man Awaiting Arraignment for Murder of Saginaw Woman
3

Father's Day Breakfast At James Clements Airport with Plane, Helicopter Rides
4

Illinois Man Arrigned On Murder Charges In Death of Saginaw Woman
5

Two Flint Gas Stations Shootings in 24 Hours Leaves One Dead, One Critically Injured