Flushing Gets New EMS Service

By News Desk
October 4, 2023 12:30AM EDT
The city of Flushing is getting a new emergency medical response service starting next Monday.

City officials say response times to medical emergencies have not been the best and had allowed police to respond to medical calls. However, they say those calls have put a strain on police resources, taking officers away from other calls. The new service will serve only the city and its residents, which is expected to reduce response times to around four minutes or less. The service will provide paramedic staffing of a non-transport EMS unit at the Flushing Fire Department.

There will be a ribbon cutting at the Fire Department this Friday at 1:00 P.M.

