Flushing Couple Missing for Several Days

By News Desk
October 18, 2023 12:30AM EDT
(source: Genesee County Sheriff’s Department)

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department says it suspects foul play in a missing persons’ case.

60-year-old Kelly McWhirter and her husband, 57-year-old Steve Higgins of Flushing have been missing for several days. Sheriff Chris Swanson is asking the public to be on the lookout for a dark gray, 2009 Ford F-150 with the Michigan license plate 8-P-B-J-4-6. The truck has chrome running boards, a black tonneau cover and both of the rear quarter panels are rusted out.

The images come from the couples’ driver’s license. Swanson says Higgins is likely clean shaven.

Police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 9-1-1.

