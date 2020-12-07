Floyd Mayweather will box YouTuber Logan Paul in February

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTuber Logan Paul announced on Sunday that they will fight each other in an exhibition boxing match early next year.

Mayweather, who boasts a record of 50-0, came out of retirement – again – to fight Paul, who lost his only professional fight against YouTuber KSI. Early odds show 43-year-old Mayweather is the overwhelming favorite over 25-year-old Paul in the ring.

Fanmio, a platform that connects fans with celebrities, will host the live pay-per-view bout on February 20. The fight currently costs $24.99, but will rise to $39.99 after one million PPV units have sold. It will then cost $59.99 starting on December 29 and later turn to $69.99 on February 11.

Mayweather’s last boxing win was against UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017. Last year, he said he was coming out of retirement in 2020 and teased a potential appearance with UFC. Fanmio’s CEO, Solomon Engel, said the Mayweather-Paul fight had been in the works for a while.

“It’s been a long time in the making but now it’s official!” Engel tweeted.

Paul, an internet personality with massive following on social media, is perhaps most remembered for a controversy two years ago when he posted a video of what appeared to be the body of a suicide victim in Japan.

Mayweather hinted at the fight when he tweeted at Paul last month.

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games,” Mayweather said.

Snoop Dog, who is reportedly launching a celebrity boxing league with Triller, is showing interest in providing commentary for the fight. The legendary rapper was praised last month for his commentary during the match featuring Paul’s brother, Jake, against former NBA player Nate Robinson and boxing icons Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. In an Instagram post showing the fighters, he wrote, “I got this.”