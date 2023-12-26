Florida police search for mall shooter, ask public for help finding suspect

Florida police on Sunday issued an arrest warrant for Albert J. Shell Jr. after he allegedly shot and killed a man at a mall in the Central Florida city of Ocala.

Shell’s wanted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder, Ocala police said. The department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and left behind the firearm, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said during a news briefing.

The shooting occurred in a “common area” of the Paddock Mall at about 3:40 p.m. local time on Saturday, Balken said. A man identified as 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron was killed and a woman suffered a gunshot injury to the leg.

Investigators said they believe Barron was targeted.

Several other people at the mall suffered injuries during the shooting, police said. One person reported chest pain and another reported a broken arm.

Police said the shooter was wearing a red hat. On Sunday afternoon, officials said someone had taken the hat from the scene.

“That hat may contain valuable DNA evidence, and we need it back,” Ocala police said. “We urge you to do the right thing and come forward immediately. Time is of the essence.”

The Ocala Police Department said if the hat was not returned quickly, police would release a picture of the individual who took it. They said the person who took the hat would be arrested on a felony charge of tampering with evidence.

Ocala is located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.