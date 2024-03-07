WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Florida Man Sentenced In Sexual Abuse of Michigan Child

By News Desk
March 7, 2024 9:00AM EST
Share
Florida Man Sentenced In Sexual Abuse of Michigan Child
(Getty Images)

A federal court has sentenced a Florida man to 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting a minor.

In February 2022, 23-year-old Petar Pejic traveled to Michigan to meet with a 12-year-old he met online, taking the child to a hotel and engaging in sexual acts he recorded and later posted on the internet. The abuse was reported to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, sparking an investigation.

In a plea arrangement, Pejic also admitted to traveling to Oregon and Washington to engage in the sexual abuse of two other minors, ages 14 and 15 at the time. He pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

Popular Stories

1

Community Remembers Paraprofessional Killed In Car Crash
2

Flint City Council Member Eric Mays Passes Away
3

Funeral and Visitation Prepared for Flint City Councilman Eric Mays
4

15-Year-Old Arrested after Fight Leads to Shots Fired Outside Saginaw High School Tuesday
5

62-Year-Old Missing from Isabella County