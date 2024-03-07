Florida Man Sentenced In Sexual Abuse of Michigan Child

A federal court has sentenced a Florida man to 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting a minor.

In February 2022, 23-year-old Petar Pejic traveled to Michigan to meet with a 12-year-old he met online, taking the child to a hotel and engaging in sexual acts he recorded and later posted on the internet. The abuse was reported to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, sparking an investigation.

In a plea arrangement, Pejic also admitted to traveling to Oregon and Washington to engage in the sexual abuse of two other minors, ages 14 and 15 at the time. He pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography.