Florida Man Killed In Bay County Bike Accident Identified

The Bay County Sheriff’s Depoartment continues its investigation into an elderly Florida man who was killed while riding an electric bicycle in Merritt Township last Thursday.

83-year-old Robert Blanchard of Bradenton, Florida was riding an electric bike south on Tuscola Road near Russell Road around 8:30 A.M. when he was struck from behind by a white 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by a 57 year old Bay County man. Police say the driver claimed he was looking at his dashboard which indicated low tire pressure and did not see Blanchard until it was too late. The man claims Blanchard was in the middle of the road, though invetigators say the man was riding near the fog line. Blanchard was killed at the scene.

A report will be forwarded to the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office once the investigation is complete.