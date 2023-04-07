Florida Governor Visits Michigan

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited Midland Thursday morning, speaking at the annual Dave Camp Spring Breakfast.

DeSantis highlighted the differences between his state and Michigan, calling it the “anti-Florida” and touted his success as governor of that state.

About 120 protestors gathered outside the event. Michigan’s State School Board President Pamela Pugh spoke with the crowd, and protestors held signs that read “Proud to be Woke,” criticizing the Florida Governor’s anti “woke” agenda.

DeSantis then travelled to Hillsdale College as part of his tour. He is a top potential candidate to run for the Republican party nomination for president next year.