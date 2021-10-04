Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces wife Casey has breast cancer

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday that his wife, Casey DeSantis, has breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis delivers remarks during the Project Opioid conference on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, in Orlando, Fla. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

As first lady of Florida, DeSantis, 41 years of age, has launched initiatives around education, mental health and faith-based organizations. She and Governor DeSantis are the parents of three young children. Their third child, Mamie, was born just last year, in March.

FILE: GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speaks at a campaign rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on October 6, 2018 in West Palm Beach, FL. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Casey DeSantis is a former on-air host for the Golf Channel and also used to be a local Florida television reporter.

She met her husband on a golf course, while he was a naval officer. They married in 2010.