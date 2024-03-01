Florida girl still missing after mother’s boyfriend arrested

13-year-old Madeline Soto is still missing after her mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, was arrested for sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material, Florida officials said Thursday.

Soto was last seen February 26. Sterns, 37, was the last person to see her, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

During the investigation of Soto’s disappearance, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office found disturbing images on Sterns’s phone, officials said.

The images and videos were “criminal, and sexual in nature,” police said. Investigators also found through phone’s data there were attempts to delete evidence.

The criminal activity was committed at the family’s home in Kissimmee, police said. Kissimmee Police Department was notified, and detectives from the department will now work alongside Orange County’s criminal investigations division in a sexual battery case, police said.

Sterns was brought in for questioning on Thursday and invoked his right to an attorney. He and was placed under arrest and transported to jail, and it is expected he will be held on no bond, the sheriff’s department said.

Jail records do not provide any details into Sterns’ charges.

“Stephan Sterns had an opportunity tonight to come clean with detectives and help lead them to information about Maddie’s disappearance,” said Sheriff John Mina. “Her loved ones deserve answers and OCSO and the Kisssimmee Police will not stop until we find Maddie.”

Madeline was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, black shorts and white Crocs shoes. Those with information are urged to call 911, 407-836-4357, or contact Central Florida Crimeline, the St. Cloud Police Department, which is nearby, said on Facebook.