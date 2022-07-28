Florida agency targets Miami restaurant over drag shows kids attend

▶ Watch Video: DeSantis administration targets Wynwood restaurant over drag shows

The R House restaurant in the Miami neighborhood of Wynwood is the target of a complaint filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, CBS Miami’s Najahe reports. The state alleges that the restaurant’s drag shows expose minors to sexually explicit conduct.

﻿ At the center of the controversy are videos and images of children at the drag shows. The DeSantis administration’s complaint, filed Tuesday, says the weekend Drag Show Brunches expose minors to “sexually explicit drag shows.”

“Having kids involved in this is wrong. That is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida and it’s a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people,” said DeSantis.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation started an investigation. R House has 21 days to respond. It could lose its liquor license if it’s deemed in violation of local laws and codes. That could put R House out of business.

Some mothers told CBS4 they don’t agree with the move.

“If the mother is permitting (the child) to see the show, I think it’s very good because of diversity,” Maria Hernandez told CBS Miami.

“I think it’s up to the parent. I don’t think it’s up to the governor to tell people how to parent their children,” Alexis Walker remarked to the station.

R House ownership wouldn’t comment on the probe but did provide a statement to CBS Miami news partner the Miami Herald that read in part, “We are aware of the complaint and are currently working with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, through our attorney, to resolve the situation.”