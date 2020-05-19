Flooding Puts Consumers Energy Substation Under Water, 2200 Customers to Temporarily Lose Service
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Consumers Energy says flooding in Midland County will require about 2,200 of its customers to lose electric service for four hours tonight as crews install a temporary mobile substation.
The company’s Sanford electric substation is under water due to flooding. In order to ensure continued electric reliability for customers, Consumers Energy crews will install the mobile temporary substation beginning at approximately 7 p.m. and last until about 11 p.m. Affected customers will be notified by an email from Consumers Energy.
The existing substation is located at the mouth of Sanford Lake where it feeds into the Titabawassee River. The temporary substation is on a flatbed trailer and will be placed on higher ground near 7 Mile Road and Titabawassee Street.
“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work through these extraordinary circumstances to ensure that we can continue to provide safe, reliable electric service,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president of electric operations. “We know how important continued electric reliability is, especially with so many customers working from home right now due to the governor’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order.”
Customers and the general public are asked to maintain a six-foot social distance from employees as they perform this and any other field work.
Customers can check the status of this outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/outagemap.