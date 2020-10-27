Flood Recovery Update Meetings Continue
The Midland Area Community Foundation and the Long-Term Recovery Group are continuing to hold Flood Recovery Update and Connections Sessions via Zoom on a bi-weekly basis.
The next session will feature those involved in the front line of flood recovery, disaster case management and volunteer coordination. Guests for the October 29 session include Disaster Case Manager Raegan Schultz and Disaster Volunteer Manager for the Long-Term Recovery Group and United Way of Midland County Bre Sklar.
Flood Recovery Update and Connections are open to everyone. Attendees are asked to register for the sessions here. Sessions are held the first and third Thursday of the month at 10:30 a.m. For those unable to attend, replays of past sessions are also available at the website.