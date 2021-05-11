Flood Recovery Meeting this Thursday Focuses on Resilience As One Year Flood Anniversary Approaches
(Photo courtesy of Midland County 911)
The Midland Area Community Foundation and the Long-Term Recovery Group meet Thursday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom as the Great Lakes Bay Region approaches the one year anniversary of the May 19, 2020 flood that devastated the area.
This month’s topic is resilience. Presenters for Thursday’s session are Sarah Owens from Sarah Owens Consulting and Kathy Dollard, Director of Behavioral Health at MidMichigan Health. The session will include topics on resilience, including why a flood is considered a traumatic event, how trauma manifests and how to move forward.
Flood Recovery Sessions are open to everyone. Attendees are required to register for sessions at midlandfoundation.org/zoomintoflood. Sessions are held monthly on the second Thursday of the month.
For more information about the Community Foundation’s involvement with the Long-Term Recovery Group, follow Midland Area Community Foundation on Facebook, or call the Community Foundation at (989) 839-9661.